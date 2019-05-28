MCA with Ruto as ‘Commander-in-Chief’ detained for five days

A Kiambu County lawmaker, whose minivan bore photos of Deputy President William Ruto in military fatigue, has been detained for five more days.

Witeithie Ward Rep Julius Taki will be held at the Juja police station over the emblems on his car, after he was charged with operating an unroadworthy vehicle.

Mr Taki was on Tuesday presented before a Thika magistrate court and the particulars of the charge stated that he was found operating a private vehicle with defective seat belts.

According to the prosecution, the vehicle also had 19 instead of 16 passenger seats, tinted windows, loose passenger seats, coloured parking lights and was carrying excess passengers.

He was detained for Sh100,000 cash bail.

However, Mr Taki’s relief was short-lived; it barely lasted for five minutes.

USE OF EMBLEMS

This was after one of the prosecutors filed a miscellaneous by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) seeking to have the MCA and his driver detained for five more days over the improper use of emblems.

The prosecutor told the court that detectives needed time to investigate the source of the emblem whose use caught the attention of many Kenyans.

He argued that the DCI suspected there was an illegal cartel dealing in the emblems and needed time to look into the matter.

The application was opposed by the defense counsels who argued that it was meant to settle political scores.

The court has however granted the application saying there are legitimate fears as expressed in the application.

Case shall be mentioned on June 4.