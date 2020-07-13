MCA threatens to resign over grabbed parcel of land

Parklands Ward Member of County Assembly Jayedra Malde has threatened to resign to protest the grabbing of a parcel of land where Highridge Clinic stands.

This even after the MCA on Monday morning stormed the site in the company of Nairobi Metropolitan service (NMS) boss General Mohammed Abdalla Badi where they repossessed the land.

In a post on his Facebook page, Malde said he had severally tried to intervene and stop the grabbers from putting up a building at the land in vain.

“I am ready to resign as the MCA Parklands Highridge ward. I have fought for the Highridge clinic every single day and yet construction is going on,” he said.

He also said he had written several letters to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the matter but he has never gotten help.

The MCA said the piece of land is worth Sh2billion.