MCA arrested for DP Ruto Commander-in-Chief graphics – PHOTOS

Graphics that showed Deputy President William Ruto in Commander in Chief attire. PHOTO | COURTESY

Police in Kiambu on Monday evening arrested Weitethie MCA Julius Macharia for displaying images of Deputy President William Ruto dressed as Commander-in-Chief of armed forces on a vehicle.

The vehicle also displayed graphics of the Coat of Arms and the national flag.

The vehicle, a Toyota Hiace, was detained at the Juja police station.

The MCA and his driver will be arraigned at Thika Chief Magistrate’s court for contravening Section 3(a) CAP 99 law of Kenya on the national flag, emblems and names Act.

In Kenya, the law prohibits flying or displaying the national flag on any premises, not being government premises, on any occasion other than a public holiday “or such other occasion as may be notified by the President”.

Further, it says, any person who flies the National Flag “on any motor vehicle” shall be guilty of an offence.

For flying the flag, one can be jailed for up to five years and fined an amount not exceeding Sh5 million or both.

The only people exempted from this rule are: the President, the Deputy President, the Chief Justice, the Speaker of the National Assembly and Senate, Cabinet Secretaries, Kenyan diplomats (only when abroad) and the Attorney-General.

A few years ago, governors attempted to fly the national flag in their cars and they were warned by the then Attorney-General Githu Muigai that they risked prosecution.