Mbagathi Hospital nurses stage go-slow amid coronavirus spread

The health workers are also complaining that the hospitals are not in “crisis mode” yet in some wards since the other departments differ from the isolation wards, and do not have masks or any other protective gear.

This, along with lack of sufficient training, the Nation has learnt, has resulted in panic among health workers who are wearing as many as five masks.

The hospital’s administration, including at the neighbouring Kenyatta National Hospital, has been forced to ration masks due to their abuse.

The nurses are said to have googled how other countries responded to the pandemic and crafted their own versions of best practices that they communicated to the hospital’s administration, but have not received feedback.

They are also concerned that the wards are congested after admitting people with ordinary flu symptoms, therefore putting them and other patients at risk.

Maurice Opetu, Deputy Secretary-general of the Kenya National Union of Nurses, told the Nation: “Any person the nurses meet is a potential risk.”

Mr Opetu said they had requested that movement in the facilities be reduced, and enhanced sanitation measures put in place at the gates of the hospitals.

He said continuous training is needed for other nurses since the few that had undergone refresher courses cannot take care of the whole county.