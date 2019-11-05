Mayhem as Sonko’s supporters clash with police at Integrity Centre

Anti-riot police have teargassed supporters of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who were marching to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) headquarters where he is being questioned.

Last week the EACC summed the county chief to record a statement for allegedly giving false information to vie for the gubernatorial seat in 2017.

INVESTIGATIONS

The letter from EACC chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak says that the anti-graft agency is investigating allegations that Sonko provided false information to the anti-graft agency in his self-declaration form dated March 9, 2017.

“The commission would like you to respond to these allegations and record a statement regarding the same. To this end, you are required to appear at the EACC headquarters Integrity Centre, Nairobi, on November 5 at 10am to facilitate investigations,” the letter says.

Tuesday’s EACC visit is Sonko’s third time to appear before the anti-graft agency this year.

On September 3, he was questioned for more than eight hours over a tender awarded to private companies to collect garbage in the city.

CORRUPTION

EACC is probing claims of corruption in the award of Sh357 million tenders for the financial year 2017-18.

Again on August 1, he appeared at the Integrity Centre where he was questioned over remarks he made against Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris on Madaraka Day over her unpaid per diem for a trip she made to New York.

Through social media, Sonko has however described the summons as witch hunt and that he will not be intimidated.