May 29: Kenya adds 127 more Covid-19 cases

The number of Covid – 19 positive cases has risen to 1, 745 after 127 more tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

These were out of 3, 831 samples tested within the said period.

Out of the 127, 76 are in Nairobi and 19 in Mombasa. Busia County has 15 while Kiambu and Uasin Gishui counties have eight and two cases respectively. Kajiado County has five cases while Isiolo has one.

In Nairobi, 49 are in Kibera, 13 in Ruaraka and four in Makadara and Westlands respectively.

Lang’ata sub-county has two cases while Emkakasi West, Kasarani, Dangoretyi North and Starehe have one case each.

In Mombasa, the cases include seven in Kisauni, and six in Mvita. The rest are three from Nyali, two in Likoni and one in Jomvu.

Four more people had died

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said 17 people have been discharged from hospital raising the number of total recoveries to 438 in the last 24 hours.

But Mwangangi said four more people had died, all of them from Mombasa who had pre-existing conditions.

The total number of the tests conducted so far is 74,03.

Mwangangi told residents in other counties to report those arriving from Nairobi and Mombasa for action to help prevent the spread of the pandemic by ensuring each Kenyan takes personal responsibility in the fight.

“We have equally noted a cavalier attitude in some of the people within estates particularly here in Nairobi where we have learnt people have thrown caution to the wind and for some individuals life is just normal,” Mwangangi said.

“Containment measures are being disregarded in Matatus, bodabodas in some supermarkets and in some banking areas. And we would like to remind our people that the situation has not improved.”

However, the CAS said more people are now turning up for targeted testing.

“This is encouraging because it is the only way we will know where the virus is for us to take action and we, therefore, continue to urge people to willingly present themselves for testing,” the CAS said.

“We will also like to add caution that when you receive a negative result, this is not a ticket for you to ignore the containment measures and one can easily contract the virus immediately after getting the negative test therefore we must remain cautious at all the time.”