‘Matiang’i’s deceased bodyguard was stressed’





Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i suggests his bodyguard who tragically shot himself after killing his girlfriend in Nairobi on Wednesday was stressed.

The vocal CS alluded to this during his tribute to the two officers namely Hudson Wakise and Pauline Wakasa on his social media pages.

At the time of his death, Wakise was attached to the Interior CS’s security team.

“It (their death) is a rude awakening to psychosocial challenges amongst some of our young officers,” he said.

The high-ranking civil servant also indicated the government will look into the plight of police officers and the youth in the country.

“We have no choice (other than) to pay greater attention (to the welfare of our officers),” he added,

A police statement seen by Nairobi News indicates a domestic altercation ensued between the deceased officers minutes after he arrived home from work.

“They started exchanging bitter words and the wife accused him of infidelity. As a result, the said husband went out of the house and shortly returned to the sitting room. Suddenly, he drew out his Jericho pistol and fired several rounds at his wife’s chest killing her instantly,” the statement read in part.

The wife reportedly works as a traffic officer.

The incident comes three days after a separate tussle involving an army officer and his musician wife left him dead.

The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officer, Daniel Omollo Onyango was not contented with his wife’s decision of renting a one-bedroom house in Kasarani which she reportedly uses as her music studio and an argument on the same led to a brawl.