Matiang’i: We even guard Ruto’s chicken

Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang’i has detailed Deputy President William Ruto’s wealth which he says is guarded by the government.

The tough-speaking CS made the revelation while appearing before the National Assembly on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, to explain the recent security changes effected at the DP’s residences.

He was accompanied by his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Matiang’i explained that the DP has hundreds of security personnel on the government’s payroll at his disposal with firm instructions to take care of him, his family, and wealth.

For instance, Matiang’i says the DP’s poultry farm in Eldoret is guarded by four armed officers while his gas business in Kitengela, a Nairobi suburb, has six officers.

At the same time, Weston Hotel, a four-star hotel with 120 rooms located in Lang’ata, a Nairobi suburb, and with an estimated value of Sh2.6 billion, has six officers permanently stationed there.

The government has also dispatched six officers to watch over the DP’s 15,000 hectares of land at the ADC Laikipia Ranch, and six other men in uniform to safeguard the interests at his 395-hectare farm in Trans Mara, Narok county.

Six other officers are permanently stationed at the DP’s 2537-acre Mata farm in Taita Taveta.

There are five other officers located at Kwae Island Development Ltd and Wilson Airport Hangers where the second in command has reportedly stored five choppers.

Besides, the DP’s Elgon View Private residence and another home in the same town are guarded by four officers apiece. He maintains the security is ‘sufficient’ for the DP.