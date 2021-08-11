Matiang’i takes on Itumbi in legal battle





Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Dr. Fred Matiang’i has threatened to sue former State House digital strategist Dennis Itumbi for defamation.

The CS through his lawyer V.A Nyamodi & Advocates in a demand letter dated August 11, 2021, wants Itumbi to pull down several tweets referring to the CS as “the Ruaraka Land Thief” and “the Ruaraka Thief”.

Apart from deleting that tweet, Itumbi is required to apologize to the CS.

The apology should be published on his Twitter handle where he boasts more than 1.3 million followers.

“We are instructed to demand, as we hereby do, your immediate and unreserved retraction of all tweets referring to our client as a thief, an unconditional apology to our client, and that you immediately expunge the defamatory statements from your Twitter account. Our client further demands an unconditional apology for the defamatory statements published via your verified Twitter account in and manner to be approved by our client,” read part of the demand letter from Matiang’i’s lawyer.

Further, the CS wants Itumbi to accept liability of damage.

Itumbi has been given until Friday, August 13, 2021, to comply with the demand.

“Our client shall institute legal proceedings against you without any further reference to you and at your sole liability for all attendant costs and consequences,” the letter read.

After receiving the letter, Itumbi welcomed the move to sue him, saying it was a good chance to prove the allegations against the CS.

“I will respond to this letter tomorrow. I like that finally, I have the chance to prove that he is a thief,” Itumbi posted on his social media.