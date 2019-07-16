Matiang’i orders deportation of 17 foreign directors of betting firms

Interior Secretary Fred Matiang’i has signed deportation orders against 17 foreigners who are directors of gambling firms.

The deportation orders come after the government ordered all betting firms to apply afresh for operating licences, starting July, in a move to net firms that have been evading taxes despite reaping billions of shillings in profits.

One of the big companies on the list, Betin, whose licence the Betting Control and Licensing Board refused to renew, has gone to court seeking to reverse the decision.

The government has been mulling on deporting the bosses of betting firms whose licences were not renewed as it widens its crackdown on rogue operators in the multibillion-shilling gambling industry.