Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

Matiang’i orders complete shut down of bars for two days during national census

By Hilary Kimuyu August 21st, 2019 1 min read

Entertainment spots which include bars and entertainment joints, which predominantly sell alcohol, shall be closed from 5pm on Saturday, August 24 until 6pm on Sunday, August 25 during the national census exercise.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i made the order for the two-day closure of bars on Wednesday.

OTHER ARTICLES

“We will close all bars and entertainment joints on Saturday and Sunday from 5:00 Pm to allow census exercise. The exercise will be done at night and so no need for a public holiday,” Matiang’i said.

The CS spoke at Embu Stadium during the official launch of the tenth edition of the National Water Companies Sports Organization (WASCO) games.

Kenya will conduct its sixth national census since Independence on the night August 24 that will extend up to August 31, 2019.

NATIONAL POPULATION

The purpose of the exercise is to get reliable and detailed data on the size and distribution of the population in the country, as well as the living conditions and access to basic services at a specified time.

This information helps in the process of planning, resource allocation and policy formulation for development.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has 138,572 enumerators, 22,268 content supervisors and 2,467 ICT supervisors for the survey.

The exercise will require people to open their doors for the KNBS enumerators.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Man kills brother after quarrel over who should prepare meal