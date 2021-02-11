Matiang’i mourns his ‘boss’ Nyachae





Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i says he cut his teeth in administrative and political matters while serving as the later former Minister Simeon Nyachae’s personal assistant (PA).

Matiang’i is considered among the most effective and powerful men in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet.

And while speaking on Thursday during the fallen politician’s requiem mass, Matiang’i told mourners it was a privilege working with Nyachae for two decades.

“Like a child who looks up to his towering father, I actually never thought in my life that such a day would come. For 20 years, I have had the privilege of working closely with Mzee Simeon Nyachae.

“In everything except Biology, I am Mzee Nyachae’s son because he raised me. I spent so much time with him. Probably two-thirds of the impact he had in my life cannot actually be verbalized,” said Matiang’i.

Matiang’i is said to have managed Nyachae’s presidential campaigns in 2002.

At the same event, the deceased widows eulogized him as a loving family man and dedicated civil servant.

Martha Mwango and Grace Wamuyu spoke on behalf of the three other wives Druscilla Kerubo, Esther Nyaboke, and Sylvia Nyachae. Wamuyu said Nyachae balanced his business and public service job, and while at home, he set clear boundaries, and urged the children to obey his guidelines.

The widows praised their husband saying that his wisdom and guidance guaranteed success for all his 35 children.

Mzee Nyachae died on Monday, February 1, after a long illness. He will be laid to rest on Monday, February 15 at his home in Nyosia Village, Kisii County.