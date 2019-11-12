Matiang’i goes after officers who were filmed clobbering JKUAT student

A viral video of police officers brutalizing a student from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has caught the eye of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

This even as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) launched investigations into the alleged assault of the university students by police officers.

EXCESSIVE FORCE

In a statement on Twitter, the CS said he was concerned by the conduct of the officers while handling the protests by the students on Monday.

“I have observed the events at JKUAT today with profound concern. The use of force by police is clearly outlined in the National Police Standing Orders,” Matiang’i said.

“I have spoken to the IG and we both agree that firm and decisive action shall be taken against any officer who used excessive force, within the next 24 hours,” he added.

Responding to what the CS, the National Police Service has said it has directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to investigate and make recommendation for action against the officers.

In the video, which was widely shared on Monday evening, uniformed policemen are seen clobbering a student who is sprawling helplessly on the ground.

One of the officers went to the extent of stomping on the student’s head.

The JKUAT student’s governing council had prior issued a notice of a peaceful demonstration to protest what they termed as insecurity around the campus and total failure by relevant authorities to address the situation.

UNIVERSITY’S CLOSURE

The university’s administration ordered the institution’s indefinitely closure hours into the demos which had turned ugly as the students battled with police officers.

Reacting to the incident, IPOA condemned the brutal way police officers were captured beating up the students, saying that it will do all it takes to ensure that all the police officers are held accountable for their actions.

“IPOA condemns in the strongest terms possible yesterday’s incident in which members of the National Police Service were caught on camera assaulting the students,” part of a statement signed by Ms Ann Makori IPOA’s boss read.

IPOA also revealed that already it had dispatched its Rapid Response Unit officers to investigate the matter “with a view of unravelling the facts to enable holding accountable any culpable officers.”

It said that it will investigate the alleged use of force, use of firearms and any other misconduct against the police officers.

“The Authority appeals for eyewitnesses accounts and any related information to further its investigations in the matter,” IPOA said.