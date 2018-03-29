From left: Interior Secretary Fred Matiang'i, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Immigration boss Gordon Kihalangwa. PHOTOS | FILE

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, immigration’s Gordon Kihalangwa and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet have been fined Sh200,000 each for disobeying orders to release fiery lawyer Miguna Miguna.

High Court judge George Odunga said the three had acted contemptuously and it was his duty to ensure that orders issued by the court bind.

He said Parliament had set the Sh200,000 as the maximum fine for failure to obey court orders hence his hands were tied.

Contempt of court convicts attract either a fine of Sh200,000 or a jail term of six months or both.

On the jail term, Justice Odunga, however, said that the three were in charge of security organs in the country and that their juniors would not hold them even if they were arrested by citizens.

That is why he settled on the maximum fine which has to be paid personally.

DEDUCTED FROM SALARIES

The judge directed that the fines be deducted from their salaries in the coming month. He further directed the court registrar to ensure the orders are served on their employer.

On Wednesday, Justice Odunga ruled that Dr Matiang’i, Dr Kihalangwa and Mr Boinnet were guilty of acting in contempt of court.

“The said respondents must personally appear before this court at 10am for sentencing and further orders, in default of their appearance the court will proceed to mete out appropriate sentences their absence notwithstanding,” said Justice Odunga.

Whilst the judge had further ordered that the opposition activist should not be removed from the court’s jurisdiction, his lawyer confirmed late last night that he had been deported to Dubai.

This is the second time, the lawyer has been deported at a time which the court has issued orders requiring him to be presented in court.