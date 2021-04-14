Matiang’i extends curfew in 5 disease infected counties





Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday announced the extension of curfew hours and cessation of movement in the disease infected zone covering five counties.

Matiang’i said the curfew hours announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Machakos and Nakuru counties last month will now run until May 29.

“This order shall apply during the hours of darkness between eight o’clock in the evening and four o’clock in the morning with effect from the 29th March 2021 and shall remain in effect for a period of sixty days thereof,” reads part of a revised gazette notice.

The CS further added that there will be no public gatherings, processions or movement either alone or as a group during the extended period in a bid to tame Covid-19 spread.

Those exempted from the curfew orders are those with written permission from a county police boss or an OCPD as well as all those listed as providers of essential service.

The cessation of movement in the five counties was directed by President Kenyatta on March 26 following an increase in the number of new Covid-19 infections in the country.

“Seventy percent of Kenya’s reported cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the counties of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru. These counties are individually and collectively declared a disease-infected area. That there shall be a cessation of all movement by road, rail or air into and out of the disease-infected areas as one zoned area,” he said then.

The restrictions came a week ahead of Easter weekend, when many Nairobi residents traditionally travelled upcountry to visit family members or to the coast and other sites.