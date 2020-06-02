Mathare dwellers protest killing of homeless man in the slums

Residents of Mathare slums on Monday night protested the death of a homeless man who was allegedly shot dead under unclear circumstances.

The residents say that the man was shot eight times by suspected police officers attached to Pangani Police Station and who were enforcing curfew orders, but the police point an accusing finger at suspected robbers.

THUGS OR POLICE

The incident took place at 8pm but three hours later a report had not been recorded at the station.

In a police WhatsApp group that has most officers who operate within the city, there were claims that thugs were behind the murder.

“He was not shot by the police but armed robbers who shot him and left him to die on the road,” an officer, reacting to an earlier post that accused the police, wrote in the WhatsApp group.

Area residents who spoke to Nairobi News said the man was killed at 8pm in Mathare Area 3 at a time when officers were enforcing curfew orders.

“The people shouting on top of their voices, while condemning the police. When I enquired what was happening I learnt that a homeless man had been shot dead,” said one resident by the name David Maina.

Hannah Ouma, also a resident, said that the demonstrators engaged the police in running battles for more than an hour.

However, she said that by midnight the situation had calmed down.

“If at all the police killed a homeless man then it is very wrong. The officers should be tolerant and learn how to live with people,” Ms Ouma said.

POLICE FORCE

Mr Fredrick Odol, a human right crusader based in the slums, condemned the incident on his Facebook page, while blaming the police.

“The killer cop must be brought to book,” he posted.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i have in the past warned the police against using unnecessary force when enforcing curfew orders, but the officers seem to be ignoring the calls.

Last week a man who resides in Kahawa West was badly beaten by the police who then left him by the roadside.

He was later assisted by members of the public who witnessed how he was manhandled by the officers.

The Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) then announced that it was already following up the matter and that investigations have started.