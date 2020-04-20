Matete saga: Nigerian Embassy will not conduct its own investigation

The Nigerian High Commission in Nairobi will not be conducting independent investigations into the death of gospel musician Ruth Matete’s husband John Olakanmi Apewajoye.

The 42-year-old pastor, better known as Blessed John, succumbed on April 11 to burn injuries sustained in the couple’s house on March 30 while trying to fix their six-kilogramme gas cylinder.

Nigerian High Commissioner Mahmoud Lawal yesterday told the Nation that the embassy shall also not be presenting an independent pathologist during the post-mortem examination scheduled for tomorrow at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Mr Lawal said the high commission will be relying on the information obtained by the DCI.

The DCI on its part will be relying on the outcome of the post-mortem examination and the report made by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) to determine if there was foul play.

By yesterday afternoon, the Nation had confirmed that the detectives had not obtained any evidence implicating Ms Matete and were thus treating the case as an accident.

Through her lawyer, Mr Robert Odanga, Ms Matete has filed two complaints against Bellevue Hospital, South C, and Ms Anne Wairimu, the supplier of the gas that caused the fire that burnt Blessed John. The complaint was filed under OB number 17/16/4/20 at Athi River Police Station.

“The hospital needs to answer some questions regarding how they handled the case,” said Mr Odanga. The hospital has since defended itself against the negligence claims in a statement released on Friday.

“We are willing to share our detailed management of the case until referral to the requisite authorities,” the hospital said.