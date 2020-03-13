(Some) matatus implement order on hand sanitisers but… -VIDEO + PHOTOS

Some public service vehicles in Nairobi have started implementing the order to have hand sanitisers for use by the passengers.

On Friday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced the first case of coronavirus in Kenya and invoked the Public Health Act.

One of the measures outlined by the CS is having hand sanitisers for users of public transport and worshippers in the case of places of worship.

A spot check by the Nairobi News team a few hours after the government directive was announced revealed that some saccos had implemented the directive.

However, the buses stationed at Ambassaduer and Kencom, none had complied; matatus plying Kikuyu, Westlands, Eastleigh and Kawangware also had not complied.

One sacco, Expresso which plies the Kasarani-Mwiki-Town route had complied as every passenger boarding had to sanitise their hands. Some were hesitant as they were unaware of the directive.

A tout was seen touching the passengers’ hands while dispensing the liquid on their palms.

According to James Matheri, Expresso Sacco Supervisor, “We are the first to comply with the directive by the government, the sanitizers are few in the market as we have bought very few at Sh700 for a 500ml bottle and in the last two hours, we have used two of them all. In a day, we ferry over 3,000 people to and from town thus we request the government to provide more sanitisers to all matatus.”