Matatu tout in court for robbing passenger, throwing him out of moving matatu





A matatu tout who threw out a passenger from a PSV minibus before speeding off with his mobile phone leaving him unconscious has been charged with robbery with violence.

Austin Alero Chiteyi was charged with robbing Leonard Thiong’o of Sh16,530 and a phone worth Sh18,030 at Uthiru on September 6, jointly with others who are at large.

Thiong’o had boarded the vehicle in town heading to Cooperation area but on arrival at Uthiru, the matatu crew terminated their trip.

When he demanded his fare, he said, he was instead thrown out of the commuter vehicle falling headfirst on the tarmac and sustaining a deep cut on the head.

Other touts at the stage descended on him injuring him further as Chiteyi and his colleague sped off.

When he regained consciousness hours later, Thiong’o said he found himself in hospital without the Sh16,530 he had received from his family and friends in contributions towards his father’s funeral.

He reported the matter at Kabete police station and Chiteyi was traced and arrested.

Chiteyi however denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa of Kibera law courts and was freed on a Sh500,000 bond.

The case will be mentioned on November 6.