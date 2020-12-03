Matatu tout charged with robbing passenger in Dagoretti





A tout who allegedly robbed his passenger of his bag containing construction tools and personal items inside a bus was charged with armed robbery at Kibera law courts.

Benjamin Gitau was accused of violently robbing Michael Ng’ang’a of his bag containing a pair of shoes, a mobile phone and a silver chain worth Sh10,000.

Ng’ang’a also lost his ATM and national ID cards and Sh1,800 in cash in the robbery allegedly executed by Gitau jointly with others who remain at large on November 20 at Kabiria in Dagoretti, Nairobi county.

Other items stolen from Ng’ang’a during the incident included a hammer, pliers, a tape measure, stripping knife among other tools he uses as learning materials.

Gitau and his accomplices are said to have used violence against him during the alleged robbery causing him serious injuries.

Ng’ang’a was robbed during the day on his way to school after the conductor of the PSV bus he was travelling in alighted and handed over the vehicle to touts.

The touts had also allegedly attempted to rob another passenger before Ng’ang’a intervened.

Gitau, who is the only one known to Ng’ang’a, is said to have grabbed him before other touts joined in and robbed the complainant while assaulting him.

He however denied the charge before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki and was released on a Sh600,000 bond.

The case will be mentioned on January 11.