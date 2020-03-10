Matatu driver suspended for texting while driving – VIDEO

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended a matatu driver who was filmed texting while driving along a busy highway.

In a statement, NTSA said that the driver, identified as Johanna Ndungu, would have his Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence withdrawn and his Driver’s Licence suspended.

In the viral video which was first shared on Saturday, the driver of the matatu belonging to NNUS Sacco was filmed by a passenger inside the matatu as he texted on his phone with one hand while steering the car with the other hand.

KILLER DRIVER We condemn this in the strongest terms possible!We will not seat down and watch innocent passengers being killed!The driver of NNUS Sacco number plate KCS 597C is driving from Nakuru – Naivasha while using his mobile number not forgetting we have lost 458 people via road accident from January to 17 February 2020!NTSA and POLICE if you don't take action then you are failing Kenyans big time. Posted by Sikika ROAD Safety on Saturday, March 7, 2020

The authority also said that all drivers of matatus belonging to NNUS Sacco would undergo a mandatory road safety sensitization within the next five days.

The decision was taken after a meeting between NTSA officers and officials of NNUS Sacco on Monday, March 9.

“The action of the driver not only endangered his life but also that of innocent passengers and other road users,” NTSA said in a statement.

“We applaud the action of the bold passenger who recorded the incident and we urge members of the public to continue supporting the Authority in weeding out rogue drivers in order to keep our roads safe,” it added.