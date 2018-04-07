44 Company sacco driver George Kariuki who helped a passenger deliver a baby on Thika Road. PHOTO | COURTESY

The matatu driver who assisted a female passenger deliver a baby along the busy Thika Road has been offered an all-expense paid holiday courtesy of a local tours and travel company.

The woman, Philomena Mbithi, narrated how the driver, George Kariuki, helped her deliver a bouncing baby boy after she went into labour almost immediately after boarding the minibus operated by the 44 Company Sacco.

The driver, who had been alerted of the development by the conductor, sprung into action after the woman broke her water.

The driver and his conductor have since been lauded for their heroic deeds and their action hasn’t gone unnoticed by Bonfire Adventures and Events.

On Friday, the tours and travel company made the offer for an all-expense paid holiday for the driver via their tTwitter handle.

Bonfire congratulated Mr Kariuki for his noble act, while also asking Kenyans to suggest possible holiday destinations for the driver.

“Real hero. George – matatu driver who assisted a passenger who went into labor in the bus deliver a baby. This is truly a noble act and as #BonfireCelebratingHeroes we want to appreciate this driver with a holiday… Tupe Maoni which destination should we reward him to?” tweeted Bonfire Adventures.

And this is what Kenyans on Twitter had to say:

Employ him permanently as driver in your company. @BonfireSafaris simply you will change his life. Salary mzito — SYLVESTER MUSHDEZY (@sylvestermush) April 6, 2018

Good idea juzi they had a vacancy for drivers so let them employ him — Adrine Kirobi (@AdrineKirobi) April 6, 2018

Give him a contract, that will affect many people in his life for long — Charles Mwangi (@centralmwas) April 6, 2018

Bora bora island😀 — Fess Waweru (@fessweru) April 6, 2018

Let him visit Dubai — William Imeke (@ImekeWilliam) April 6, 2018

Aende aka watch #worldcup russia — Karush Elivanah (@karush_elivanah) April 6, 2018

Mauritius — Boniface Wanyoike (@Bonniew86) April 6, 2018