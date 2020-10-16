Matatu driver filmed pulling dangerous stunts on the road arrested

The arrested matatu driver who was arraigned in Naivasha. PHOTO | COURTESY

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) says a matatu driver who was caught on camera performing dangerous stunts behind the wheels has been arrested.

NTSA has confirmed that the said unnamed matatu driver was apprehended and charged with reckless driving in a Naivasha court on Friday.

According to NTSA, the driver of the vehicle registration number KCW 895Q was put in handcuffs after he presented himself to the NTSA Head Office where had been summoned.

“The suspect was arraigned at a Naivasha court today (Friday) and charged with reckless driving and endangering lives,” the authority said.

In the viral clip, the man who was driving a matatu is seen hanging from the driver’s door while facing backwards and performing playful motions with his legs as the vehicle moves.

The incident by the then excited driver was captured by a passenger from an adjacent matatu.

NTSA earlier termed the action as unacceptable vowing to take action against the offending driver.