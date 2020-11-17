Matatu, boda boda operators now support relocation of PSVs from CBD

Matatus along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi in this photo taken on October 26, 2018. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Matatu and boda boda operators in Nairobi have resolved to support the relocation of public service vehicles (PSVs) from Nairobi’s central business district (CBD).

The operators, under umbrella Union, Matatu and Boda Boda Operators Federation, said they will work together with Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) in the proposed plan.

The new Federation’s National Chairperson Kushian Muchiri said they have agreed with NMS Director General Mohammed Badi that they will not be chased out of the city centre until the termini being constructed are complete.

Mr Muchiri said that they have also agreed that boda boda operators will be allocated stage to act as last mile connectors.

“Mr Badi has incorporated us in the plan and assured us that no one will be removed forcefully but we will be allowed time to organize ourselves as saccos and we will be given stages as last mile operators. So for the first time there will be no confrontations,” said Mr Muchiri.

National Chair Umbrella Boda Boda Association of Kenya (UBAK) Kenneth Onyango echoed Mr Muchiri’s sentiments saying as boda boda operators, they have agreed to work together with NMS

“We are ready as boda boda people to walk together with NMS as they have incorporated us in the high table something that has never been seen before,” said Mr Onyango.

On his part, the Federation’s National Coordinator Samson Wainaina lauded the national government for finally recognising both boda boda and matatus and engaging them in the relocation process.

“Before, the government would not involve us in their plans and this led to confrontations. We pledge to work together with the government to streamline the industry and remove cartels who have invaded it,” he said.

NMS, in September, embarked on a strategy to decongest Nairobi central business district by setting in motion a plan to relocate matatus from the city centre.

The plan, which is set to kick-off before the end of the year, will see matatus plying Ngong and Lang’ata Roads terminate their journey at the Green Park Bus terminus, popularly known as Railways Club.

Long distance PSVs from Mt Kenya and those from the Thika Superhighway – that have been terminating at Tea room, Accra Road, will drop and pick passengers at Desai and Park Road termini in Ngara.

On the other hand, Muthurwa terminus is expected to remain as it serves PSVs from Jogoo and Lusaka roads.

PSVs from Mombasa Road will terminate at another new terminus at the junction of Bunyala and Workshop Road while matatus using the Waiyaki Way, Uhuru Highway, Kipande and Limuru roads will end their journey at the Fig Tree terminus in Ngara.