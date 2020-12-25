Masks and social distancing: This is a weird Christmas

President Uhuru Kenyatta (second left) during the Christmas tree lighting at the Iconic Fig Tree in Westlands, Nairobi, on December 24, 2020. . PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

In another year, most Kenyans would by today have travelled upcountry, making merry and overindulging with family and friends without any care in the world.

Christians would have held the customary midnight vigil to usher in the birth of Jesus Christ, marking the most important day in their calendar. A good number would be relaxing at entertainment joints, on the coastal beaches and other safari destinations across the country and overseas.

But December 25, 2020 is a different Christmas. Many did not travel at all for fear of the invisible enemy that has tormented the world for most of this year. The carefree attitude has been replaced by the now ubiquitous face mask and the urge to social-distance even from close family members.

The coronavirus pandemic has loomed large over all facets of our lives this year, and Christmas day is no exception. Joshua Milimo, a shopkeeper in Ngong town, is struggling to get into the Christmas mood. He says no one, apart from the children walking into his small shop, appear too bothered by the day. Even the flickering Christmas lights hanging loosely on the rails in his shop don’t seem to do it.

“It is a strange Christmas. I have never seen anything like this. Shopping is at an all-time low. People are just waiting to see the day come and go,” he says.

Face masks, sanitisers, thermal guns and social distancing are all barriers to any intimate celebration. Those who love to party the night away in clubs and other social places will have until 10pm to enjoy their favourite tipple before they start offending the law.

Midnight fireworks

Midnight fireworks will only be lit from homes or in the confines of hotels for the lucky ones who will afford a Christmas holiday. Hotels are still struggling to get full occupancy despite massive marketing efforts.

A number of company CEOs declined to share their Christmas plans when contacted by the Daily Nation so as not to appear to be the only ones celebrating in the middle of a pandemic, but Milimo says that today is perhaps a good day to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas as people stay at home with their loved ones.

Christmas is celebrated to remember the birth of Jesus Christ, who Christians believe is the Son of God. The name ‘Christmas’ comes from the Mass of Christ (or Jesus). A Mass service, which is sometimes called Communion or Eucharist, is where Christians remember that Jesus was crucified, died and then came back to life.

Karura Community Chapel, which is inviting its congregants to join its Christmas service online, says Christmas is a season to be jolly “for Christ was born unto to us for this very reason”.

“He came at a time when the world was weary and in need of a saviour. He was the hope the world had been waiting for. O what a joy! He came in love and as love for you and I,” the church says in an online notice to its congregants.

Just like many other churches, Karura Community Chapel is allowing a limited number of in-person worshippers for the Christmas service in line with Covid-19 restrictions, who must book a seat online in advance.

This, however, is not a Kenyan problem as many countries have imposed major restrictions on social and religious gatherings this festive season. In Israel, for instance, the Church of the Nativity has been closed and most souvenir shops shuttered.