Maseno University shut down over student unrest

Maseno University has been closed indefinitely following riots by students over alleged rape cases in and off campus.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Vice-Chancellor Prof Julius Nyabundi said: “Following unrest by students over alleged rape cases reported to have occurred in and off campus students’ residences, and failure by the students to engage university management on structured discussions on the same; the Senate has resolved to close the university with immediate effect until further notice.”

The students were ordered to vacate the university premises by 7.30pm.

Nyanza Regional Police Boss Dr Vincent Makokha told Nation the wrangles between the new and old student leadership might have had led to the riots.

“The riots could have been managed, a section of the students were not prepared for the ongoing exams,” said Dr Makokha.

“We are discussed with the university administration to close the institution, right now, we are ensuring that the students get out of the university without destroying property,” he added.

Student Organisation of Maseno University Secretary-General Alex Kalugho told Nation.co.ke the students rioted after two of their colleagues were raped on Saturday night.

“The police ought to have arrested the suspects who raped the two female students,” said Mr Kalugho.

He said security of the students residing outside campus was wanting.

“It is not the first time we have raised the issue of insecurity in the university. Last month, some fourth year students were attacked and robbed,” he said.