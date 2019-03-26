Marwa disowns woman who is demanding support for ‘their love child’





Labour and Social Protection Principal Secretary Nelson Marwa has been sued for child support.

A 27 year-old woman has filed a case in a Kitale court seeking to compel Mr Marwa to pay for the minor’s upkeep.

According to court documents, the woman alleges that Mr Marwa has neglected his duties after siring her one year-old daughter.

She claims the PS only settled a Ksh50,000 hospital bill after which he absconded his duties.

On his part, Marwa held that he had no knowledge of the woman or the child refuting claims that he had ever supported her financially.

“At no time have I supported the plaintiff or the alleged child,” he maintained.

Both parties will have to present themselves for DNA testing and the case will be heard on April 23.