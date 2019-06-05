Join our WhatsApp Channel
Married Senator speaks out on night drama with Sonko’s daughter – VIDEO

By Nyaboga Kiage June 5th, 2019 1 min read

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip on Wednesday spoke out about the night drama that involved the eldest daughter of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko outside the Memphis Lounge off Thika Road.

Speaking from his hospital bed where he is recuperating, the Senator said he was heading out of the building with Sonko’s daughter when she asked to visit the washrooms.

That visit to the washroom, followed by an alleged attack by a gang armed with blunt objects, saw the Senator and Saumu ending up hospitalised at a top city hospital.

The Senator claims to have been left unconscious after the attack.

Ms Saumu had narrated a similar narrative to the police at the Kasarani police station.

The Senator was set to record his statement on Wednesday. Detectives are detaining one suspect and  pursuing eight others who are believed to have attacked the duo.

