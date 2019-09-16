Mariga scores crucial ‘goal’ as IEBC clears him to contest Kibra by-election

Footballer-turned-politician McDonald Mariga has been cleared to run in the forthcoming Kibra by-election.

The ruling was delivered on Monday morning by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Disputes Resolution Tribunal, which determined that Mariga is a duly registered voter.

The decision now paves way for Mariga to contest for the vacant parliamentary seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.

This is the latest dramatic turn of events in what has been a series of twists and turns in Mariga’s quest for the parliamentary seat in the mini-poll scheduled for November 7.

More to follow…