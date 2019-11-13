Mariga returns to Kibra, thanks residents for their support

McDonald Mariga on Monday made a return to Kibra to thank area residents for their support during the just concluded by-elections.

The retired football star’s entry into active politics didn’t go as he would have wished.

He finished a distant second, behind ODM’s Bernard Okoth during the hotly contested polls last week on Thursday.

The race attracted 24 candidates.

Mariga said he visited some of his supporters who were injured in skirmishes during the electioneering period.

“I visited some of my supporters who were injured during the by-election and wished them well and also thank those who voted for me. As good citizens, we should always maintain peace no matter our differences in who we support,” Mariga said.

However, Mariga remained coy on the future but there are reports he is keen on making another attempt to win the Kibra seat in 2022.