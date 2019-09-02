Mariga is Jubilee choice for Kibra by-election

Jubilee Party national elections board has settled on footballer McDonald Mariga Wanyama to carry its flag in the coming Kibra constituency parliamentary by-election.

The ruling party’s election board chairman Andrew Musangi announced the decision to pick Mariga during a media briefing at the party’s headquarters in Pangani on Monday evening.

Musangi said the decision was made by the board in compliance with the party’s constitution, which permits nomination through face to face interviews with the applicants.

The board said it received a total of 16 applications from persons interested in the Kibra parliamentary seat left vacant following the death of Kenneth Okoth of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

He described Mariga as a candidate of ‘impeccable character and credentials’ able and to deliver the Jubilee agenda if he wins the election slated for November 7, 2019 to become MP.

“(He is) a candidate who has demonstrated energy, passion and zeal, not only to lead by example with humility and also to deliver a timeless and transformative agenda for the people of Kibra,” he said.

The announcement by the party headed by Uhuru Kenyatta came only hours after the former Kenyan international midfielder sought clearance from the party to vie for the seat.

Addressing the media after filing his papers, Mariga had denied claims of being a Jubilee ‘project’ and defended his candidature, saying he was born and raised in Kibra hence understood their issues.

“I am not anyone’s project and I will support whoever wins since I was born and raised in Kibra,” Mariga said then.