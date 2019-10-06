Mariga gets the backing of Jubilee Youth League

Jubilee Party candidate in the November 7, 2019 Kibra by-election, McDonald Mariga, has gotten endorsement from Jubilee Youth League.

While speaking to journalists on Saturday, the Jubilee Youth League said it is obligated to support Mariga by the fact that it is affiliated to the ruling party.

“We are here to endorse Jubilee Party candidate McDonald Mariga. He is the candidate that was settled on by the party and was flagged off by the party leader Uhuru Kenyatta and his DP William Ruto at State House,” the group said.

In their statement, the youth also termed as ridiculous the decision by some Jubilee leaders to fight Mariga’s candidature.

“It is ridiculous to see political rejects and failures who are beneficiaries of the same party fighting the party and disputing the party’s decisions. These failures should be on the frontline supporting the party candidate instead of fighting him day and night.”

The youth said they will not allow some individual to destroy the party that was built by the president and his deputy for national peace and unity.

Youth and Gender Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Rachel Shebesh is among party insiders who have publicly opposed Mariga’s candidature.

STATE HOUSE MEETING

Last week Shebesh claimed that President Kenyatta was coerced to endorse Mariga.

Speaking to women in Kibra constituency, Shebesh claimed that she was at State House on September 18, 2019 when DP Ruto pressurised the president to endorse Mariga.

“Hiyo siku mnaskia ya kuweka kofia mimi nilikuwa State House kazi ingine na CS. Mimi najua mamna ambao waliingia hiyo State House na mlango ya nyuma. Mimi najua vile waliweka pressure ya hiyo picha mliona,” Shebesh said.

“Nawauliza na nyinyi mnajua boss wetu ako na voice, kuna mahali aliongea ama ni picha tu,” she added as the audience responded “Ni picha tu.”

She went on to claim that the widely shared pictures from that occasion were just a sideshow and asked the audience to embrace the handshake.