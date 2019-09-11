Mariga fights back to be included in Kibra by-election

McDonald Mariga has put up a legal battle to be included among contestants in the Kibra constituency by-election.

The retired football player was on Tuesday dramatically barred from contesting for the seat by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) which explained that his name was missing from the voters’ register.

A day later and former Harambee Stars midfielder has appealed the decision at the IEBC Disputes Committee, maintaining that he is a registered voter.

Mariga has thus termed IEBC returning officer Beatrice Muli’s decision as ‘illegal’.

“The Complainant is a registered voter. He was registered on August 26, 2019, as a voter at the Kariokor Social Hall polling station in Starehe Constituency of Nairobi County,” Mariga said in a sworn affidavit.

“The decision (to bar him from contesting) is improper null and void for want of lawful invalidation since the complainant is actually a registered voter,” he further stated.

As per the timelines for this election, the matter should be resolved within six days.