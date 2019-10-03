Mariga dealt heavy blow as Jubilee youth declare support for Imran

McDonald Mariga has been dealt a major blow ahead of the November 7 Kibra by-election after a section of Jubilee Party youths endorsed a rival candidate.

The youths, under the banner Jubilee Youth Leaders, said that they will support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party candidate Bernard Okoth.

Led by Zack Kinuthia and Isaac Ngugi, the youths vowed to mobilise party supporters in the area to support, vote for and protect the votes of Mr Okoth, saying that their loyalty is only to the party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Having evaluated all the candidates, we have come to the conclusion that the best candidate with the vision and clout to fit the gap and continue with the great work left by the late Ken Okoth is none other than Imran,” said Mr Kinuthia on Wednesday during a press briefing at AIC Church, Kibra.

The youth have also termed Jubilee’s candidate McDonald Mariga a project opposed to the Handshake, whose candidature is informed by selfishness and is being used as a platform for self-seeking leaders who are hell-bent on portraying the Handshake as dishonest.

Kinuthia said Mariga has never participated in any Jubilee party activities or played a role in the success the party and therefore does not understand the party’s ideals.

“We will not allow anybody, within or without the party, to thwart our party leader’s efforts in uniting and enhancing peace among Kenyans. Kibra voters are wise and can read into the games being played,” he said.

KEN OKOTH’S LEGACY

In what can be interpreted as a thinly veiled attack on Deputy President William Ruto, the youths further accused a senior Jubilee Party leader of trying to frustrate, disrupt and disintegrate the spirit of the Handshake by causing targeted disharmony in different regions of the country including Kibra by imposing a candidate on the residents.

“It has been made to appear as if one of our own is vying on a Jubilee party ticket in the upcoming Kibra by-election but today as Jubilee youth leaders from Kibra, we distance ourselves from that particular project that is being forced down our throats, and hereby endorse Imran,” he said.

Mr Kinuthia described Imran as a dedicated leader who will be able to continue the late Okoth’s legacy as he is the one who filled the gap when the late MP was out of the country receiving treatment.

On his part, Mr Ngugi warned that the November 7 mini poll will not be used to erode gains made by the pact between President Kenyatta and Odinga, urging the residents to be wary of, lest they are hoodwinked, by leaders “launching fake projects”.

“Kibra is not short of leaders to have a non-voter imposed on the residents to lead them,” said the leader of Team Uhuru.