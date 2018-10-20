Murder suspect Jacque Maribe (right) embraces with her friend Dennis Itumbi in court. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

The prosecution in the case of Monica Kimani’s murder has the judge to consider adding a clause barring TV journalist Jacque Maribe from anchoring news should she be released next week.

Through lawyer Catherine Mwaniki the prosecution argued that Maribe’s screen presence is likely to intimidate witnesses in the murder case.

“We do not mind her taking any other role but what option is she giving the court? To come out openly in the media noting that the witnesses we are looking for instance a charcoal seller being informed that they are coming to testify against the news reader. The impact from an ordinary Kenyan will be different from the one we have as they view them as high people in the society who can intimidate them they will fear testifying against a person they see daily on TV,” the prosecution lawyer said.

Judge James Wakiaga reiterated that he does not watch TV but had been informed that the accused person was a news anchor.

BAIL RULING

“I don’t know what she does because I told you I don’t watch TV myself but I’ve been told that she reads news and interviews people,” he said even as he asked the prosecution to be blunt on what they needed him to do.

“So are you saying that if I release her on bond I need to add a clause that she should not read news?”

To that lawyer Mwaniki said, “Yes, an alternative role should be given to her.”

Prosecution went on to explain that the concern was that the witnesses will fear testifying against a celebrity who is actively anchoring news.

The judge will on Tuesday October 30 give a ruling on the bail application by both Maribe and her co-accused Joseph Irungu alias Jowie.