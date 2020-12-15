Marginal increase in fuel prices ahead of the festive season

A motorist fuels at a petrol station in Nairobi on September 05, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Monday announced a marginal increase on petroleum prices heading into the festive season.

Thus, the pump price for Super petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene increases by Sh 0.97, Sh 1.12 and Sh 1.93 per litre, respectively.

Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will now retail at Sh.106.82, Sh.91.82 and Sh.83.56 respectively in Nairobi starting December 15, 2020 midnight.

EPRA director-general Pavel Oimeke said these changes are as a result of increase on the average landed cost of imported super petrol increasing by 0.65 percent from $316.64 per cubic meter in October 2020 to $ 318.71 per cubic meter in November.

The prices include 8 per cent VAT in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018.

In Mombasa Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will for the next one month retail at Sh 104,43, Sh 89,43 and Sh 91,17 respectively.

Prices in Nakuru will be Sh 106,53 for Super Petrol, Sh 91,76 for Diesel and Sh 83,52 for Kerosene.