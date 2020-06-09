Maraga issues directives ahead of resumption of normal court operations

Chief Justice David Maraga has directed all court stations in the country to prepare for the resumption of normal operations from Monday, June 15, 2020.

In the statement, the Chief Justice asked presiding Judges and Heads of stations to hold meetings and agree on modalities for holding open court sessions.

The sessions will held in adherence to government directive of curbing Covid-19.

Maraga’s directive came two months after he scaled down operations of courts as a precautionary measure after the first Covid-19 case was reported in the country on March 13, 2020.

“The meeting will take place this week. Each station will after that issue notices to the public regarding the steps proposed in compliance with the Ministry of Health guidelines and dates for the start of enhanced court activities. It is expected that all stations in the country will kick off the new schedules of work with the resumption of open court activities by Monday, June 15,” Maraga said.

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES

Further, Maraga shared measures which all courts should take as they reopen, including regular fumigation, use of thermo-guns used on each individual entering court and mandatory use of face masks.

“Extra precautions are to be taken in Nairobi and Mombasa as they are the acknowledged epicentres of the pandemic in the country. To reduce human traffic into courts, technology is employed in criminal mentions and appeals; both civil and criminal applications; and where open up open courtroom operations are not possible,” Maraga said in his notice.