Maraga excites Kenyans with his ‘bold’ move at Uhuru’s Jamhuri Day fete

By Keshi Ndirangu December 14th, 2019 1 min read

Kenyans on twitter have applauded Chief Justice David Maraga for going through with his threat and skipping the Jamhuri Day celebrations presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday.

This follows remarks by the CJ on November 4, 2019 that he would choose which state functions to attend after he was allegedly ignored during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations held in Mombasa.

“I have decided that unless I am treated with dignity due to my office, I will choose which of those state functions to attend,” he said then.

True to his word, the President of Kenya’s Supreme Court did not show up on Thursday as Kenya marked 56 years since it achieved self rule from the British colonialists.

The seat reserved for Maraga remained vacant at the front row normally occupied by, among others, the President, his deputy, Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate, House Majority Leaders and the Chief of Defence Forces.

The picture of his vacant seat made rounds on social media as netizens congratulated him for his daring move.

The CJ’s absence seems not to have been anticipated as Deputy President William Ruto acknowledged his presence at the function unaware that the Supreme Court boss had snubbed the fete.

Maraga, however, did not offer any explanation to his absence from the state function on that particular day.

