Maraga excites Kenyans with his ‘bold’ move at Uhuru’s Jamhuri Day fete

Kenyans on twitter have applauded Chief Justice David Maraga for going through with his threat and skipping the Jamhuri Day celebrations presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday.

This follows remarks by the CJ on November 4, 2019 that he would choose which state functions to attend after he was allegedly ignored during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations held in Mombasa.

“I have decided that unless I am treated with dignity due to my office, I will choose which of those state functions to attend,” he said then.

True to his word, the President of Kenya’s Supreme Court did not show up on Thursday as Kenya marked 56 years since it achieved self rule from the British colonialists.

The seat reserved for Maraga remained vacant at the front row normally occupied by, among others, the President, his deputy, Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate, House Majority Leaders and the Chief of Defence Forces.

The picture of his vacant seat made rounds on social media as netizens congratulated him for his daring move.

So Maraga walked the talk during 56th jamhuri day celebration.

Viva !! pic.twitter.com/EyNG7OFU9m — Eloiloijairus-MBS 🇰🇪 (@eloyloy26) December 13, 2019

Yaani Maraga snubbed Jamhuri Day celebrations 😳 You mean he was serious about never attending public functions🤔 — Muthoni Njakwe (@muthoni_njakwe) December 12, 2019

The same way you’ve walked your talk on choosing events that you’ll attend, please walk your talk on war on graft. Facilitate faster handling of corruption cases by our courts and Let those found guilty of corruption rot in jail.@dkmaraga ,maraga — victor bundi (@VictorBundi) December 12, 2019

Around of Applause for Chief Justice David Maraga for snubbing Jamhuri Day Celebration. Make threat and get the balls to actually do it. — Martin's AKETCH 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@Aketch_Aketch) December 12, 2019

The CJ Maraga avoiding to attend Jamuhuri celebrations,is an indication that he is walking the talk.

They MUST respect the office of the CJ& accord it all its respect even if they hate the occupant.

I support the CJs’ move!. — Mutichilo Mike (@MutichiloMike) December 12, 2019

We need people like Maraga. People who honor their word. — SPARTAN™ (@siogopii) December 13, 2019

Maraga

said he will choose what functions to attend.

What makes me like him, is that he is A man of his word💪. Ohhhh hail president of the scok — Mukiri. (@First_kikii) December 13, 2019

The CJ’s absence seems not to have been anticipated as Deputy President William Ruto acknowledged his presence at the function unaware that the Supreme Court boss had snubbed the fete.

Maraga, however, did not offer any explanation to his absence from the state function on that particular day.