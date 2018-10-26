Manslaughter convict Dola to wait longer for court sentence

Dola, who was to be sentenced on Friday, will now know his fate on November 6 after probation officers failed to provide the court with a report.





A Nairobi court was on Friday forced to push back the sentencing of journalist Moses Dola, who was recently found guilty of manslaughter.

On October 5 Dola was found guilty of killing his wife Sarah Wambui Kabiru, a former NTV journalist at their Umoja estate house in Nairobi, seven years ago.

MURDER TRIAL

Ms Kabiru’s lifeless body was found locked and carefully tucked in bed in the couple’s house on May 11, 2011.

Mr Dola thereafter went into hiding for a few days before surrendering himself to the police in Naivasha.

The murder trial started in 2011 with the accused being held in remand prison between then and now.

The couple’s nine-year-old son has been under the custody of his maternal relatives.