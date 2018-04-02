The Mombasa based taxi where the incident happened. PHOTO | COURTESY

A father’s rant on how a Mombasa based taxi driver scolded his child for dirtying his car backfired and he had to delete it.

The user, Baba Yao, had vented about his taxi experience on on the Facebook group Kilimani Mums and Dads but the comments quickly went south for him.

The father had lamented how his child ate cake in a taxi and he was made to pay for car wash because of the crumbs.

“Unanisomea mtoto sababu amekula cake kwa gari…eti unaenda airport…mbona usifanye kazi kwa airport? You had to ask me to pay for a car wash at Saba Saba,” he wrote.

Baba Yao’s post was meant to shame the taxi driver, but he swiftly deleted it after users lashed at him. But a screenshot of the post had already been and the bashing continued.

“What wrong with some people this so called Baba Yao how unaeza sema watoi walikulia keki kwa gari ukaambiwa uoshe kwani keki ni sukari tell us the truth before ucome hapa…gari si hotel ama kiosk…give your children food before utoke kwa hao, ama before uingie kwa taxi na kama atakulia kwa gari asimwage chini or be ready to face the charge,” the user wrote.

Members of the closed group weighed in urging parents to respect other people’s cars.

“The reason for cleanness is a consideration for the next rider…if you enter a car and the previous user left it messy, the blame is mostly put on the driver…yet the driver due to demand and need may not get time to clean the car…if he chooses to do so by going offline, then you can consider the charge on the culprit as the opportunity foregone of the would be next rider…it should not be encouraged, but so is messing up of the cars,” a member wrote.

“Teach your kids how to respect people’s property…….kwani walikuwa na njaa kiasi gani wanakula kwa gari……..don’t let kids eat anywhere n everywhere …….sasa umelipia car wash …..na bado wakiendelea hivyo uta ambiwa uka replace some parts kwa gari ya wenyewe………samaki mkunje angali mbichi…….kisha cake yaleta chungu chungu itauma the next client…..sio poa dere amefanya vizuri sana …..lipia kabisa ndio ujue kufunza watoi where and when to eat,” another added.

“Ni wale wamama wakienda kwa wenyewe na mtoto anapanda panda kwa sofa na viatu akichafua unaskia daddy shuka haki daddy wewe mara ona vile mtoi ananipeleka mbio, nonsense!! Fundisha mtoto adabu lisha yeye before muende kupanda gari hata kama ni nduthi,” a member stated.

“Hawa ndiyo sampuli ya watu ukishabeba kwa gari yako ndiyo anatoa miwa anapea sijui kababa na kamummy wakulie kwa gari yako. Na tena mwenye gari asiongee. Nkt!! Hata mimi ningekuwa huyo uber driver ningekuonyesha mahali car wash iko. Chokee!!!!” another wrote.



