Manhunt launched for two armed thugs caught on camera robbing shop

A CCTV footage showing two armed robbers attacking a shop attendant has gone viral on social media.

Police sources have told Nairobi News that the video was taken in Mombasa and already a manhunt has been launched for the culprits.

“That happened in Mombasa near the fire station, police are still in pursuit of the duo,” our source said.

In the footage captured on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 7:15 pm, one of the robbers walks into the shop and starts chatting with the attendant.

As the two are talking, his accomplice walks in carrying a long gun that is covered with a piece of cloth.

The armed robber starts shooting randomly but luckily none of the shots hit the attendant who is their target.

The attendant wrestles his assailants but they overpower him and he ends up surrendering.

The duo then grab money and other valuables inside the shop before hurriedly fleeing the scene.