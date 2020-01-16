Manhunt launched for suspects who assaulted and disarmed police officer

Police in Murang’a have launched a manhunt for three individuals who attacked an officer, brutally injured him before making away with his loaded firearm.

The officer, Mr Morris Mwiti, is fighting for his life at a Murang’a hospital after the gang attacked him using a spade.

According to a police report filed at Murang’a police station – under OB number 33/15/01/2020 – the officer and a colleague identified as Ms Caroline Njagi, who is traffic officer, were attacked at Kabuta area along the Murang’a-Sagana road.

“The three men appeared from nearby bushes, one of them armed with a spade, surrounded the officer and assaulted him. They hit him on the left side of his forehead and injured his left jaw in the process,” the report reads in part.

The report further revealed that the officer’s loaded firearm – a Jericho pistol of serial number 44332626 – was also stolen.

The matter was reported by Ms Njagi who witnessed everything.

OVERPOWERED

It has emerged that Ms Njagi fled the scene after she saw the three men overpower her colleague.

The gang is said to have fled the scene using a motorbike that was parked in the bushes where they were hiding.

Mr Alexander Muasya, the Murang’a East Deputy Police Commander, said an operation to recover the firearm is ongoing.

“We ask members of the public to give any information that will lead to the arrest of the three,” he said.