Manhunt launched for police officer linked to fatal shooting in Mathare

Police officers attached to Muthaiga Police Station are searching for their colleague who reportedly shot and killed a civilian in the wee hours of Monday morning in Mathare.

The officer in question has been identified as Beckham Osoro of police number 113295.

According to the police, the suspect who was armed with a Ceska Pistol of serial number F.4272, which was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition and was on duty when he committed the crime.

A police report filed at the police station under OB number 4/13/4/2020 revealed that the officer shot dead Reuben Karani Kiriinya, 26, in the chest killing the victim on the spot.

Mr Boniface Kellinge, who is a watchman in one of the joints near where the incident took place, said that he heard the gunshots and later saw the officer who he knows jumping on a motorbike and fleeing the scene.

MOTIVE

“He heard the sounds of a gunshot inside the said kiosk and saw a police officer whom he knew physically come out of the kiosk and jump into a motorcycle whose registration number was not taken and rode off,” the report reads in part.

It has emerged that the deceased was in the company of a police officer identified as Joseph Mwendwa of police number 260186, who is based at Kamukunji Police Station and another person known as Harrison Mwanza, who owns the kiosk.

The body of the deceased was taken to City Mortuary for postmortem.

It is not clear why the officer shot the man who was operating past curfew hours.

This incident comes just a week after Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i warned police officers against using unnecessary force when dealing with members of the public, especially now that the country is operating on curfew.