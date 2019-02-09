Man wins Sh400k from a Sh10 bet





A sports fan has won Sh432,000 after placing a Sh10 bet on OdiBets; a new Kenyan-owned betting site.

Ayub Muthee from Meru, who works as a pump attendant at a local petrol station, could not hide his joy when he was awarded the cheque from OdiBets.

Ayub placed a “multibet” of Sh23 teams using a Sh10 stake and won the money.

Speaking during the awarding ceremony where Muthee was given his cheque, OdiBets country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi congratulated the winner and said that as OdiBets they will always strive to offer the best gaming experience in the country.

Ayub who intends to use the money he won to complete his ongoing project of rental houses in Meru, asked other customers to play on OdiBets as they can play with a minimum of Sh1 on a single bet.

Ayub placed the bet on odibets.com.