Man who was abducted found dead, body had been lying in morgue for two months

The body of a 28-year-old man from Kibundani village in Ukunda, Kwale County has been found at the Machakos County Referral Hospital mortuary, three months after he was reported missing.

According to a Police report, Juma Sarai was abducted by unknown people at his home in Kibundani village on October 4, 2019 and since his whereabouts remained unknown since.

Sarai’s friend, Mohammed Hassan, had told police that three men drove by a petrol station at Ukunda and him into a car then sped off.

According to Hassan, the body of the deceased was badly mutilated when it was found dumped at the Tsavo National Park on November 16, 2019 .

The decomposing body of Sarai was discovered at the park by passersby who informed police, the who then moved the body to Machakos County Referral Hospital morgue.

The burial arrangements are being made.

When Sarai disappeared the residents of Kibundani took to the streets in protest over increased executions and disappearances of young people in the area.

The residents claimed 47 youths had died and more than 18 others had disappeared in a span of two years.