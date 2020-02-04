Man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend before turning knife on himself detained

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is holding a youthful construction worker who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend three times before stabbing himself in an attempted murder and suicide.

The suspect, Geoffrey Ooga, is being held at the Embakasi police station in Nairobi.

According to detective Richard Towett of Embakasi DCI offices, Ooga went to Rachel Nyaboke’s house in Mukuru kwa Njenga, Vietnam area at around 8pm on Thursday while armed with a knife, then allegedly stabbed her three times – inflicting her serious injuries.

In an affidavit filed before Makadara law courts where he obtained the custodial orders, Towett said he is investigating two cases; attempted murder and the botched suicide.

“The respondent [Ooga] after injuring the victim, reportedly stabbed himself on the stomach with a view of committing suicide and before he continued injuring himself, he was restrained by members of public who respondent to distress call made by the complainant [ Nyaboke],” Towett said.

The officer obtained orders to detain Ooga for 14 days.

The man and woman were rushed to Mama Lucy hospital in Kayole and the mater reported at Mukuru kwa Njenga police post the same day.

Nyaboke is still admitted at the hospital nursing her wounds.

Towett added that a suicide note suspected to have been written by Ooga was recovered at the scene.

The detective said he needed time to question the suspect, record statements from Nyaboke as well as other witnesses.