Man who rushed to cops to report about Sh10m robbery charged for lying

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday arrested an Indian national for ‘lying to police’ about being robbed Sh10.5 million at gunpoint.

Jaydeep Rajeshkumar Thanki, a foreigner who works for Kenmatch East Africa Ltd, had reported to police on Monday that while driving along Prof Wangari Maathai Road he was flagged down by a motorcyclist and his passenger.

He claimed that upon stopping, the two drew out a pistol and demanded that he surrenders a bag he had in his car.

In his statement, the man told police the gunmen sped off towards Pangani direction.

Detectives investigating the case said the suspect took two hours before reporting the alleged robbery which aroused suspicion because the incident happened less than three kilometers from Parklands Police Station.

He claimed the bag was carrying Sh10.5 million that he had collected from clients whom he had supplied with merchandise.

Police say they have since established that the man only collected Sh3.25 million from his clients, an amount he actually banked.

“Investigations commenced immediately upon receiving the report and it was established that the suspect only collected Sh3.25m which he banked. The other remaining amount was never collected from the customers as claimed,” read the statement.

Mr Thanki was charged on Thursday in a Nairobi Court for giving false information to a police officer, information he knew to be false.

He denied the charge and was released on a cash bail of Sh200,000.

The case was fixed for hearing on September 17, 2019.