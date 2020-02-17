Man who recorded disturbing sex video with suspected minor arrested

A man identified as Patrick Ayoyi Ajunga, who recorded and shared a video of himself during a sexual encounter with a female companion believed to be a minor, has been arrested on Sunday.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Kericho launched a manhunt after the video went viral on social media on Saturday resulting in the suspect’s arrest on Sunday.

VIRAL VIDEO

The suspect pulled down the video and deleted his profile soon after the shocking video went viral.

The CID Kericho traced the man to his home in Nyagacho, Kericho County, where he was found with his wife and three children.

He was arrested and immediately driven to Kericho Police Station DCI offices for interrogation and clarification on the matter.

The suspect has admitted that he recorded the video with the consent of his female companion in the video who is also his cousin.

INCEST

According to the suspect, the video was taken in 2017 and when the woman in question was 20 years old.

He also denied sharing the video, claiming that in 2017 he lost his phone which may have ended up in the hands whoever shared the video.

It remains unclear which charges the suspect will face but if it proved that the woman was not underage, then he could be charged with incest.

The Sexual Offenses Act in Kenya defines incest as sexual relations between a man and a female relative whom he knows to be his daughter, granddaughter, sister, mother, niece, aunt or grandmother and sexual relations between a woman and the corresponding male relatives.

Those found guilty of the offense are liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than 10 years.