Man who pleaded guilty to damaging mother’s ceiling board to be sentenced





A 30-year-old man who pleaded guilty to charges of causing malicious damage to property after removing a ceiling at his mother’s house is awaiting sentencing.

Simon Gakara Chege is accused of damaging a ceiling board worth Sh6,000 at a house in Uthiru, Nairobi belonging to his mother, Monica Kingoi, on November 29.

Chege admitted to the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts.

Ms Kingoi saw her son removing the board and when asked he allegedly hurled insults at her while claiming that she had already married another man hence the house no longer belonged to her.

Ms Kingoi is a widow after her husband passed on years back and her son had destroyed rafters and electric cables among others leading her to report the matter at Kabete police station.

However, he told police after he was arrested that he wanted to chase away rats that had camped on the ceiling.

His brother was among witnesses who testified against him.

He was remanded at Kabete police station to await exhibits to be taken to court before he is sentenced.