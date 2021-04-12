Man who fled after defiling stepdaughter arrested





A man who was on the run after defiling his six-year-old daughter a week ago at Megogo village in Marani, Kisii county has been arrested by detectives.

The suspect, a 50-year-old man, allegedly lured his daughter into a thicket where he defiled her and left the child bleeding and unconscious.

She is said to have regained consciousness hours later and managed to walk with difficulty to her home and reported the matter to her mother.

The suspect went ahead to threaten his wife with dire consequences if she reported the matter to police.

However, after the minor’s condition worsened, her mother was forced to rush her to Marani sub-county hospital, where nurses immediately alerted police about the defilement.

The suspect fled on learning he was being sought by police but on Sunday afternoon sleuths from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau and their Kisii counterparts tracked him down at his hideout in Kongasis, Kiambogo in Nakuru County.

He will be arraigned on Monday.

According to the minor’s mother, she got married to the suspected perpetrator in 2014 while having two children from her previous marriage, one of whom was defiled.

She bore two children with the man, a girl and a boy aged five and one respectively.

According to police report, the woman said she had sent the girl to fetch water from a nearby stream, only for her to return home with cloths soaked in blood.

“It rained heavily immediately after she left home. I thought she had taken shelter and could be back soon. Finally, when she came home, I noticed bloodstains on her dress. I tried to inquire, but the father insisted that the blood was as a result of an injury she had sustained early in the day,” she added.